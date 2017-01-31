Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs

DALLAS (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has announced it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The organization said Monday it made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The Boy Scouts had previously relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

Kristie Maldonado says she had mixed emotions when a Boy Scouts official called to tell her about its decision. Maldonado’s son, Joe, was asked to leave his New Jersey Scout troop last fall after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.