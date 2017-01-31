Deer’s head freed from pretzel container in Maryland

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A deer that had a plastic pretzel container stuck on its head for several days has been freed in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources on Sunday evening tranquilized and then freed the deer, nicknamed “Jughead” by residents of Bel Air who had been tracking it since the container got stuck on its head since Jan. 19. Department officials also spotted the deer several times, but weren’t able before Sunday to capture it.

Department spokesman Gregg Bortz says the Wildlife Response Team released the deer from the container, monitored him until he recovered from the tranquilizer and then released him into the wild with new ear tags.

