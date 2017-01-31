Deputies: Lakengren woman arrested after stolen items found in her home

LAKENGREN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s has made an arrest after several theft and breaking and entering complaints in Lakengren, a gated community in Preble County.

Deputies served a search warrant in the 180 block of Norseman Drive in Lakengren after recieveing information that various pieces of stolen property were inside the residence, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies located items in the residence and garage with a value exceeding $2,000 and were connected to at least five cases in Lakengren where buildings were entered and items, such as power tools and hand tools and a pressure washer were taken, according to the release.

Deputies arrested the homeowner, 52-year-old Shawnee M. Tucker. She has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with one count of receiving stolen property, a 5th-degree felony. She is currently being held at the Preble County Jail.