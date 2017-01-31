Gov. Kasich budget proposal to improve technology, drive innovation

Charlisa-Gordon By Published:
kasich-in-beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor John Kasich made a stop in the Miami Valley today to talk about his latest state budget proposal.

Self-driving cars, smart highways, pilot-less aircraft are just some of the initiatives governor Kasich discussed Tuesday at a next generation event in Beavercreek after rolling out his 2017 budget plans to drive innovation in Ohio.

If the governor’s budget is approved Ohioans would see a 17 percent income tax cut, resulting in a $39 million cut over two years.

Kasich also plans to expand the number of good and services where sales tax is applied as well as raising the tax on alcohol, tobacco products and natural gases.

Kasich wants the state to invest in testing self-driving cars, expanding the use of drones, improving cyber security and moving the state government to cloud computing system.

Transportation leaders are also discussing variable speed limits and using highway shoulders as an additional driving lane to improve traffic flow during rush hour under the governor’s plan.

The proposal would also impose a two year tuition freeze on state colleges and universities.  If Kasich has it his way, the institutions would pay for half the cost of books.

Ohio House will begin budget deliberations tomorrow, and the senate will review it this spring. The state budget must be approved by the general assembly and signed by Kasich by June 30. The 2018 fiscal year begins July 1.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s