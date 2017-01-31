Gov. Kasich budget proposal to improve technology, drive innovation

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor John Kasich made a stop in the Miami Valley today to talk about his latest state budget proposal.

Self-driving cars, smart highways, pilot-less aircraft are just some of the initiatives governor Kasich discussed Tuesday at a next generation event in Beavercreek after rolling out his 2017 budget plans to drive innovation in Ohio.

If the governor’s budget is approved Ohioans would see a 17 percent income tax cut, resulting in a $39 million cut over two years.

Kasich also plans to expand the number of good and services where sales tax is applied as well as raising the tax on alcohol, tobacco products and natural gases.

Kasich wants the state to invest in testing self-driving cars, expanding the use of drones, improving cyber security and moving the state government to cloud computing system.

Transportation leaders are also discussing variable speed limits and using highway shoulders as an additional driving lane to improve traffic flow during rush hour under the governor’s plan.

The proposal would also impose a two year tuition freeze on state colleges and universities. If Kasich has it his way, the institutions would pay for half the cost of books.

Ohio House will begin budget deliberations tomorrow, and the senate will review it this spring. The state budget must be approved by the general assembly and signed by Kasich by June 30. The 2018 fiscal year begins July 1.