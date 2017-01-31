Gov. Kasich to discuss state budget proposals in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor John Kasich is scheduled to be at the “Riverside Research” in Beavercreek Tuesday afternoon along with other state officials to talk about budget proposals.

Kasich is scheduled to speak just after 12:00 p.m.

Monday Kasich proposed a trimmed down state budget for the next two years that delivers a 17-percent income-tax cut to Ohioans and temporarily freezes tuition and fees at the state’s public colleges and universities.

