Husband, wife fire shots at each other during argument

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A husband and wife fired shots at each other during an argument at their house in Moraine on Monday night.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at a house in the 4000 block of Infirmary Road around 10:50 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to Kettering Hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to police.

After investigating the shooting, officers learned a husband and wife each fired one shot at each other during an argument. No one else was home at the time of the shooting.

Police aren’t sure who fired first, and that could be a determining factor when the evidence is presented to the prosecutor on Tuesday.

“It matters,” Sgt. Jon Spencer with the Moraine Police Department said. “You could be looking at a case of self defense at a certain point, but that’s still under investigation.”

Police say they’ve been to that house before on domestic calls, although it’s unclear if these two people were involved in all of those incidents. Sgt. Spencer says it’s important to make sure Monday’s incident doesn’t escalate to something more serious in the future.

“It’s obviously a concern any time shots are fired inside a residence with one person being struck,” Sgt. Spencer. “I can’t speak on intent, obviously, but it appears both subjects had a momentary lapse where they chose to shoot a firearm.”

“Obviously, that’s concerning any time that happens and hopefully the steps will be taken to prevent the matter escalating further.”

As of 3 a.m. on Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the case. Sgt. Spencer says it appears the people at the home are legally allowed to own firearms, although that is also still under investigation.