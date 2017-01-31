John Kasich to release book entitled “Two Paths: America Divided or United”

(Courtesy John Kasich Office)
(Courtesy John Kasich Office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich is publishing a book entitled “Two Paths: America Divided or United” according to the Washington Post

It is scheduled to be released in April and it outlines his vision for an America based on tolerance and inclusion, which is expected to draw sharp contrasts with the state of the country under President Trump.

The Washington Post reports that the theme of the book builds upon the themes of Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign, when he unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination.

Kasich is scheduled to be at the “Riverside Research” in Beavercreek Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to join other state officials to talk about budget proposals.

