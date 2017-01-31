Lego releases social network app for kids

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Lego company is launching a new social network today called “Lego Life” today.

Children under 13 can share pictures of their Lego creations and participate in building challenges.

The service has features to try and prevent online bullying, such as only photos with Lego-related content can be shared.

Also, kids can only comment on photos with Lego emojis.

The app is mobile only currently but Lego plans to roll out its social network to the web soon.

