Man charged with raping 13-year-old at Kings Island

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A man has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and rape at Kings Island.

David Cross, 29, of Middletown, was indicted on one count of rape and four counts of sexual imposition in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Butler County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell said the victim, who was 13, started communicating with Cross on an app called Meow.

Cross told her that he was 15 and sent her photos of a younger male, Fornshell said.

They arranged to meet at Kings Island, where Cross pulled the girl into the woods and forced her to perform oral sex, Fornshell said.

The indictment does not indicate precisely when the rape took place, but alleges that the crimes occurred between June 10 and July 29, 2016.

