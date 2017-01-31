Medical condition possible cause of crash, fire at Troy Meijer

Photo Courtesy: Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News
Photo Courtesy: Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency personnel were dispatched on a report of a person possibly suffering a medical condition at the Meijer in Troy.

It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Medics were enroute to the call when they were notified that the vehicle was on fire, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

A Troy police officer removed the victim from the vehicle by the time medics and firefighters arrived. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the man was transported by medics to Upper Valley Medical Center, according to the Piqua Daily Call.

