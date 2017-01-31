Patient swinging belt buckle strikes medic in ambulance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A medic is recovering after being assaulted Monday.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Monday at Miami Valley Hospital.

The victim, who is employed at Buckeye Ambulance, told police that while he was transporting the suspect, the suspect was becoming uncooperative in the ambulance and was refusing to cooperate with medic’s orders to reposition himself, according to a Dayton police report.

“Patient had removed seat belt (sic) to the cot and was holding it in his hand, refusing to allow me to buckle it back up. I called verbally for my partner to see if she could find some additional help,” the victim told police. He had his “head slightly down and patient swung the seat belt buckle at me.”

Police noted the victim was bleeding from a cut on the top of his head.

Police went to go speak with the suspect, but he was already “heavily sedated and sleeping because of his condition,” according to the report.

The suspect has been summoned into court.

 

