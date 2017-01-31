Piqua man arraigned for unlawful sexual conduct with 15-year-old

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua man was picked up on a warrant over the weekend after he’s accused of having sexual conduct with a minor.

Quentin J.E. Achor, 22, is charged with fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. At the end of June and a warrant for his arrest was filed. He was picked up over the weekend and arraigned Monday morning, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the incident took place at a residence in Bradford in May. The victim was reportedly under the age of 15 at the time of the incident.

Achor reportedly denied meeting with the victim when questioned. A detective also noted that Achor was refusing to cooperate with the investigation, according to the Piqua Daily Call.

He is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Achor is scheduled for Feb. 7.