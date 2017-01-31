Piqua man arraigned for unlawful sexual conduct with 15-year-old

By Published: Updated:
Quentin J.E. Achor (Miami County Jail).
Quentin J.E. Achor (Miami County Jail).

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua man was picked up on a warrant over the weekend after he’s accused of having sexual conduct with a minor.

Quentin J.E. Achor, 22, is charged with fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. At the end of June and a warrant for his arrest was filed. He was picked up over the weekend and arraigned Monday morning, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the incident took place at a residence in Bradford in May. The victim was reportedly under the age of 15 at the time of the incident.

Achor reportedly denied meeting with the victim when questioned. A detective also noted that Achor was refusing to cooperate with the investigation, according to the Piqua Daily Call.

He is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for Achor is scheduled for Feb. 7.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s