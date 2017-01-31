Police: 3 suspects with guns rob Spin-N-Win in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are searching for three men who are accused of robbing Spin-N-Win Entertainment in Dayton.

It happened around 10:4 p.m. Monday at 3850 Linden Avenue in Dayton.

Police were called to the location on a report of an aggravated robbery and that the suspects were not on scene.

The first victim that police spoke with said he saw three black males, two of which were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants and the other was wearing a gray jacket and dark jeans enter the business. All three of the men had guns and ordered the victim to put his hands up. When the witness put his hands up, it showed his gun on his right hip, which one of the suspects took, according to a Dayton police report.

The suspect then turned to the front desk employee and demanded all of the money. The employee behind the front desk said the suspects got off with about $600 and then fled the business.

“Neither of the victims filled out a witness statement because they stated that they did not know how to write,” according to the report.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information about this case please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”