Police: Belmont student steals Social Security cards from unlocked van

By Published:
Belmont High School in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Adam Schrand)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile is in custody after he admits to stealing Social Security cards and other items.

Police were called to Belmont High School around 12:30 p.m. Monday at 2615 Wayne Avenue in Dayton on a report of a juvenile complaint.

Dayton police talked with school officials who pulled the student from lunch period, according to a Dayton police report. The student had “several social security cards and a state ID” that “none of those items belonged to the student,’ it read.

The 16-year-old student told police that he got the cards from a vacant house by Haney Street, but couldn’t give investigators any exact details about the home. The student told police “he entered a van, he believed to be green, that was unlocked. He searched through the clutter inside. When he looked in the sun visor the cards fell in his lap,” the report read.

The student told police he attempted to use one of the credit cards that was in the visor to buy a belt online but it was declined. He told police that he threw the card away after his purchase was declined.

The student told police that he was going to discard the social security cards at school and was afraid to throw them away at home.

In total, the juvenile was in possession of five Social Security cards, a WIC card and two Ohio Direction cards.

The juvenile was arrested on charges related to theft.

