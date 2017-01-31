Police find shooting victim during traffic stop

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police conducting two investigations to learn if a report of shots fired and a shooting victim are related.

The investigation began around 2:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive in Harrison Township, when officers responded to a call of shots fired.

Nearly 20 minutes later, police in Englewood made a traffic stop on North Main Street near the I-70 overpass. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound.

Police didn’t have information about the victim’s condition.

Police Dispatch says officers aren’t sure if the two incidents are related.

We have a crew on the way to those scenes and we’ll provide updates as they become available.