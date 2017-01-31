Prosecutor: Fatal Springfield Township police shooting justified

WLWT Published:
WLWT Photo
WLWT Photo

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — The fatal shooting of a man who police said pointed a gun at officers was ruled justified on Tuesday.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Springfield Township officers Nick Hornback and Brandon Musgrove were justified in shooting John McLaughlin to death Jan. 1.

Hornback and Musgrove responded to McLaughlin’s Twincrest Court home after McLaughlin called 911 and told the dispatcher that he and his wife were arguing and he was kicking her out.

Officers were speaking to McLaughlin in his home when he raised his gun, they said.

The officers said they repeatedly told McLaughlin to drop the gun, but instead of following their commands, he started to stand up, raising the gun in their direction. Officers fired at him seven times and struck him more than once.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s