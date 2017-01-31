Prosecutor: Fatal Springfield Township police shooting justified

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — The fatal shooting of a man who police said pointed a gun at officers was ruled justified on Tuesday.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Springfield Township officers Nick Hornback and Brandon Musgrove were justified in shooting John McLaughlin to death Jan. 1.

Hornback and Musgrove responded to McLaughlin’s Twincrest Court home after McLaughlin called 911 and told the dispatcher that he and his wife were arguing and he was kicking her out.

Officers were speaking to McLaughlin in his home when he raised his gun, they said.

The officers said they repeatedly told McLaughlin to drop the gun, but instead of following their commands, he started to stand up, raising the gun in their direction. Officers fired at him seven times and struck him more than once.