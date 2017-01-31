Senator: Army Corp told to approve Dakota pipeline easement

Protesters against the Dakota Access oil pipeline congregate Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, on a long-closed bridge on a state highway near Cannon Ball., N.D. near their camp in southern North Dakota. The bridge was the site of the latest skirmish between protesters and law officers late Sunday in which officers used tear gas, rubber bullets and water hoses. (AP Photo/James MacPherson)
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven says the Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline.

Hoeven issued a statement Tuesday after he says Acting Army Secretary Robert Speer informed him of the decision. Hoeven said he also spoke with Vice President Mike Pence.

A spokesman for the U.S. Army did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night. Hoeven spokesman Don Canton says that Speer’s move means the easement “isn’t quite issued yet, but they plan to approve it” within days.

Completion of the $3.8 billion project is finished except for a section under the Missouri River at Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The pipeline has been the target of months of protests.

