Trump’s pick for AG to be voted on after firing of Justice Dept. head

By Published:
Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. is sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. is sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is telling Democrats to move faster in approving his Cabinet nominations.

The president tweeted this morning, “When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet.” He says, “They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn’t work.”

Trump’s choice for U.S. attorney general Alabama’s Sen. Jeff Sessions, is due for a vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee later this morning.

You can watch the event life here:

2 NEWS APP users click here to watch

President Donald Trump fired the acting attorney general of the United States after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court Monday night.

RELATED: Clash over refugee ban brings firing of Justice Dept. head

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s