Trump’s pick for AG to be voted on after firing of Justice Dept. head

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is telling Democrats to move faster in approving his Cabinet nominations.

The president tweeted this morning, “When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet.” He says, “They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn’t work.”

Trump’s choice for U.S. attorney general Alabama’s Sen. Jeff Sessions, is due for a vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee later this morning.

President Donald Trump fired the acting attorney general of the United States after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court Monday night.

