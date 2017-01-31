United Dairy Farmers opening in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Demolition on the former Sunoco and Pizza Hut started at the corner of Far Hills Ave. and Whipp Rd. last week.

United Dairy Farmers is planning to open at the old Sunoco gas station which was located at 5980 Far Hills Ave. The gas station has been closed since the summer of 2014.

United Dairy Farmers (UDF) purchased the property for $750,000. The land directly behind it used to be a Pizza Hut in July, according to Montgomery County records.

2 NEWS is working to learn when the UDF is expected to open.

The former Pizza Hut that was directly behind Sunoco was purchased by Cincinnati Capital 155 LLC in September of 2016. 2 NEWS left a message with the company to find out what they’re planning and will update this story when we hear back.