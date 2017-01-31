United Dairy Farmers opening in Washington Township

By Published:
United Dairy Farmer's to open in Washington Twp. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)
United Dairy Farmer's to open in Washington Twp. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Demolition on the former Sunoco and Pizza Hut started at the corner of Far Hills Ave. and Whipp Rd. last week.

United Dairy Farmers is planning to open at the old Sunoco gas station which was located at 5980 Far Hills Ave. The gas station has been closed since the summer of 2014.

United Dairy Farmers (UDF) purchased the property for $750,000. The land directly behind it used to be a Pizza Hut in July, according to Montgomery County records.

2 NEWS is working to learn when the UDF is expected to open.

The former Pizza Hut that was directly behind Sunoco was purchased by Cincinnati Capital 155 LLC in September of 2016. 2 NEWS left a message with the company to find out what they’re planning and will update this story when we hear back.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s