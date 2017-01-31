VIDEO: Body cam captures deputy stealing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fl. (WESH) – Body camera video released by Florida’s Volusia County Sheriff’s Office appears to show a deputy stealing money from a DUI suspect.

Deputy John Braman resigned Monday, just days after the sheriff’s office said “multiple” allegations have been made about him stealing from suspected DUI drivers.

The theft was discovered when a defense attorney representing a DUI suspect reviewed the body camera footage in preparation for trial.

The footage shows the deputy remove two $100 bills from a wallet as he was taking inventory of the suspect’s belongings.

