Woman’s suit alleges rape by Ohio jailers, medicine withheld

associated-press-logo By Published:
Generic Jail Cell
(WDTN Photo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman suing staff from a southwest Ohio jail alleges that corrections officers raped her and that nurses withheld her medicine for epilepsy, leaving her with debilitating seizures for days while in custody.

Warren County Chief Deputy Barry Riley says the office’s decision not to comment on the pending legal matter shouldn’t be taken as an indication that there is any truth to the allegations.

The federal lawsuit filed in Cincinnati by the now 38-year-old woman alleges that county jailers raped her in 2013 after she turned herself in on an old warrant for a drug-related charge. It alleges that one attack was so forceful it broke her shoulder bone.

WCPO-TV reports that the lawsuit says the sheriff’s office investigated but didn’t collect relevant forensic evidence and lab results.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s