Wright-Patterson Air Force Base holding active shooter drills this week

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in western Ohio is conducting training drills involving an active shooter scenario this week.

The training that runs through Thursday will test employee responses and force protection measures.

Residents of communities surrounding Wright-Patterson may see and hear more activity near the base’s gates. Additionally, some security measures may lead to blocked roads and traffic backups.

People working at Wright-Patterson may also hear messages over the base’s loud speaker and see more emergency vehicles while training exercises are being conducted.

Wright-Patterson is located just east of Dayton.