WWII bomb detonated in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy woman found a World War II grenade inside her mother’s home that belonged to the woman’s late father — who was a war veteran.

The woman, whose mother lives in the 500 block of South Mulberry in Troy, called police Friday morning.

She agreed to meet investigators at her mother’s house and told investigators that the device has been in the house for many years and that she moved it to take the photos.

Police, along with the Dayton Bomb Squad arrived with two other bomb techs and “went to the residence where they examined and X-rayed the grenade. The bomb squad secured the device and [police] escorted them to the range with Troy fire [department]. The device was destroyed by the bomb techs,” according to the Troy police report.

The grenade was detonated by 12:30 p.m. at “the range.” The police report did not specify where the range is.