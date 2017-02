XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead following a crash in Xenia Twp.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Old U.S. 35 East, county dispatch confirmed with 2 NEWS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post is handling the crash.

