2 teens sentenced in Ronnie Bowers shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two of the three teens charged in the shooting death of a Kettering teen Labor Day Weekend were sentenced Wednesday in juvenile court.

Judge Anthony Capizzi sentenced them to the maximum of 6 months up to their 21st birthday at the Center for Adolescent Services.

The family of Ronnie Bowers shared a victim impact statement in court. Ronnie’s mother, Jessica Combs, said her family is traumatized by his death and they will never be the same.

The 17-year old pleaded guilty to two counts of felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor assault and menacing.

The 15-year old pleaded guilty to felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor assault and menacing.

After the sentencing, Bowers’ mother told 2 NEWS she is pleased with the judge’s decision.

“I’m very happy with the decision today. I’m very happy with the outcome,” Combs said. “I am impressed with Judge Capizzi’s decision and hopefully this will offer a little bit of peace and to help us with the healing process.”

Next week, Judge Capizzi will determine if there’s enough evidence against the third teen to move forward with that case and if so whether or not he will be tried as an adult.

