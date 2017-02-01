Amazon passes on Wilmington shipping hub, takes existing jobs with it

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wilmington and Clinton County are once again feeling the impact of large company leaving town.

Wilmington Air Park currently has a small Amazon shipping operation that employs close to 300 people. Many residents expected it to grow into a shipping hub because of Wilmington’s location. However those jobs will now be moved along with the entire shipping operation.

This comes after Amazon Prime decided to place an air hub at the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG) instead of Wilmington.

“It’s in our blood. We farm and we throw packages. We know how to do it and we do it well,” said Marian Miller, Executive Assistant to Wilmington’s Mayor.

Miller and the town of Wilmington has seen this story before.

“I’m always surprised what people don’t see what a gem Wilmington is,” said Miller.

As many people recall, the German based shipping company DHL left Wilmington in 2008, taking 7,000 jobs with it.

“This is the second or third hit in job loss. I was impacted. My father was laid off. My sister was laid off,” said Miller.

Miller received the phone call from Amazon Monday night regarding the decision to pull out of Wilmington.

She explained, “Once you kind of catch your breath, because it feels like your getting kicked because I know people that work there. I said, by the time i’m getting this call, your decision has been made.”

Dave Lotterer who overseas real estate at Wilmington Air Park told 2 NEWS that he appreciates the opportunity Amazon gave a them and looks forward to filling their spot.

Miller believes her town isn’t done yet. After hearing the devastating news she checked her Facebook account.

“One of the first things I saw was a local business that said, if any of you lost your job, I (the business) have a printer and some paper, I (the business) will print your resume.”