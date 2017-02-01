City Council declares Cincinnati a sanctuary city

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Cincinnati City Council has approved a measure to declare Cincinnati a sanctuary city.

The resolution passed 6-2 in City Council Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor John Cranley’s call to make Cincinnati a sanctuary city has been cheered in some quarters in the past 24 hours and denounced in others.

Democrat Wendell Young introduced a resolution to that effect and it is expected to enjoy majority support.

But Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel visited Cincinnati Tuesday to voice opposition to the measure.

“If the funding for a project like that ends up being at risk,” said Mandel to a roomful of supporters, “there’s only one person to blame: John Cranley.”