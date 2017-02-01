Dad speaks out after Amber alert issued for little girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A relieved father is speaking out. Johnnie Fails woke up Monday to news that his four-year-old daughter Janylia was the subject of an Amber Alert.

“I woke up and saw my daughter on facebook. Amber Alert so I start calling people,” Fails said. “I kept calling my baby’s mom and she wasn’t answering. I had called her sisters with what’s going on. They were like you just need to get down here. Hurry up.”

Fails tells WDTN’s sister station WCMH that he immediately boarded a Greyhound Bus from Detroit. He had no idea where his daughter was or what she may have been going through. Fails adds, “I can’t imagine what was going on. I couldn’t get here fast enough that I couldn’t be her super hero. There was just so much going through my mind at one time.”

Janylia was later found safe at a family friend’s house, where she had been since the night before. Columbus Police say Janylia’s mother, Jessica Picket lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

When Pickett’s car was stolen early Monday morning she told dispatchers her daughter was inside because she thought police would respond faster.

RELATED: Police: Mom reported child missing so police would find car faster

Pickett was charged with falsification and her three children were taken to Franklin County Children Services.

Fails is with all three children now, including Janylia. He says they were asleep when he initially saw them last night, but he hugged and kissed them right away.

Reflecting back on the chaotic Monday, Fails says, “I was kind of upset. You did all that just to get your car back? My kid have been actually in trouble or in harms way for real. You had all these people out here looking.

All three children are doing well, according to Fails. Janylia, a five-year-old, and a one-year-old have spent some well deserved time with dad. Fails adds, “I am just happy all three of them, they all right. They bad, but they alright.”

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news