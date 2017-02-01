Dewberry sentenced to life without parole for 2015 homicide

George Dewberry Sr. ((WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
George Dewberry Sr. ((WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – George Dewberry Senior will serve a sentence of life without the possibility for parole after a double shooting that killed one person and wounded another in 2015.

On Thursday, August 20, 2015, the victims, 27‐year‐old Jesse Pierce and a female friend, were inside a car in the 4000 block of Vina Villa Avenue in Dayton. According to police, the defendant entered the vehicle and fired multiple shots, killing Pierce and seriously injuring the female. The surviving victim was able to call 911 and report the shooting.

The Dayton Police Department conducted an investigation and eventually was able to identify Dewberry as the shooter.

