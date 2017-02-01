Judge blocks Ohio law that would ban some local hiring rules

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge has blocked an Ohio law that would have barred local hiring regulations for public projects, such as Cleveland’s requirement that city residents get to work on certain projects.

Cleveland.com reports that a Cuyahoga County judge concluded the state overstepped its constitutional authority, and he granted Cleveland an injunction blocking Ohio from enforcing the law.

The state could choose to appeal. A spokeswoman for Ohio’s attorney general says the office is reviewing the ruling.

Cleveland had enacted the hiring requirements over a decade ago. It argued that the state law passed last year violated home rule powers guaranteed in the state Constitution.

The law’s sponsors contended local hiring rules hurt job opportunities for workers from elsewhere. The state argued the Legislature has authority to govern workers’ welfare.