Kettering Police searching for missing teen

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a teen that has been missing since Sunday.

Kettering Police posted on their Facebook page Wednesday they are looking for 14-year-old girl who left home sometime overnight Sunday.

Police say Kandace Moore is a black and Phillippine female standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 100-110 pounds. Police tell 2 NEWS Kandace left her home after a fight about school with her parents.

Detectives believe Kandace is most likely still in the Kettering area. Please contact Detective Mason at 937-296-2583 with any information.

