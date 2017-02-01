Local woman goes red after near-death experience

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It was Super Bowl Sunday in 2010 when Judy Strnad said she suffered massive cardiac arrest.

“I simply died on the couch,” recalled Strnad.

She was 54 at the time and had no idea she was suffering from heart disease.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women.

For women, the symptoms can seem benign. Strnad said looking back, she believes one of the missed symptoms was fatigue.

“But, I minimized that because I was working a lot, and I didn’t put it together,” she said.

Doctor Mark Moronell, with Miami Valley Cardiologists, said there are two important things for women to keep in mind. “First, know your body,” said Dr. Moronell. “See your doctor if there are any symptoms that you think are just not right: you’re getting tired more easily, you’re not able to do the things you were able to do a month ago, you’re getting pain in your chest area or your back or your arms that you cannot identify,” he said.

“Second, be aggressive in getting yourself checked,” he said. “Know your numbers: your blood pressure, your blood sugar, your weight, your cholesterol (HDL and ADL).”

Strnad was fortunate because she was found unresponsive by her wife, who is CPR certified. She started resuscitation right away until EMS arrived and took over.

Strnad has worked hard through a lot of physical therapy to get her life back, and she’s now passionate about spreading the message of heart health to other women.

Go Red For Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women. It will be this Friday.

Also, Premier Health is offering free heart screenings during the month of February. Click here for more information, or call 1-866-608-3463 to schedule your appointment.