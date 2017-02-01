Man found shot to death inside a car in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) — Police found a man shot to death inside a vehicle in Dayton on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found a man shot to death inside a vehicle.

Police believe the man was shot while the vehicle was parked in the 200 block of Basswood Drive. Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera says it appears the man drove away from Basswood, before crashing the vehicle into a parking lot. The victim later died in the vehicle.

Lt. Ponichtera did not say how many times the man was shot. The victim was not identified, but police believe he was in his mid-to-late 20s.

Police are working to develop suspect information and a cause for the shooting, but information has been limited so far.

“We have developed some information during the canvas, but we have no actual eye witnesses to the event at this moment, so we’re seeking any information anyone may have at this moment,” Lt. Ponichtera said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 222-STOP.