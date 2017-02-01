Man guilty of 6-week-old’s death is sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man guilty for his role in his girlfriend’s six-week-old daughter’s death was sentenced Wednesday.

Sharon Hancock will spend 11 years in prison

“During the night of Friday, October 30, 2015, the mother of the infant called 911 and reported the child was having difficulty breathing. The infant was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where doctors found the child to be suffering from cardiac arrest and respiratory arrest,” according to a press release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The child was pronounced dead Nov. 8, 2015.

“Too often we see infants and children tragically die at the hands of those who are supposed to be caregivers. Parents always need to remain vigilant and protect their children at all times,” said Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck in a statement