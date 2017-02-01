Maryland holds off Ohio State rally to win 77-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Jackson had 22 points and 12 rebounds as No. 17 Maryland held off Ohio State down the stretch to win 77-71 on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes pulled within one point four times in the second half but the Terps always had an answer. A jumper by Melo Trimble with 32 seconds left put Maryland up 75-71, and Jared Nickens hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to seal it.

Trimble had 13 points and Anthony Cowan added 11 as Maryland (20-2, 8-1 Big Ten) won their seventh straight. The Terps haven’t lost since Jan. 1 and have won all six of their games on the road this season.

Jae’Sean Tate scored 20 points and Marc Loving added 18 for the Buckeyes (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten), who have lost three of their last four in what has turned into a disappointing season.

