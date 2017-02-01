Miamisburg star Josh Myers signs with Ohio State

By Published:
Miamisburg senior offensive lineman Josh Myers (#58) signed a National Letter of Intent with Ohio State on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley’s top recruit is part of one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

Miamisburg senior offensive lineman Josh Myers has signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Ohio State.

Myers is ranked as the sixth best guard in the nation by ESPN.com. He’s part of a Buckeyes signing class currently ranked second, behind Alabama.

He played in the U.S. Army All-America Game in January, before enrolling early at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes class currently features the top high school and junior college defensive back recruits in the country, as well as the nation’s number one and three high school safeties, number six quarterback, number two outside linebacker and number five running back.

Several of these recruits, including Myers, enrolled early, allowing them to go through spring practice later this year.

