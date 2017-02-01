Officials: ‘Sanctuary cities’ must follow law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Three of Ohio’s Republican statewide officeholders say municipalities that identify themselves as sanctuary cities must follow federal law but have some discretion beyond that.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says there’s a lot of confusion over the meaning of the phrase and it’s sometimes unclear what cities mean when they identify that way.

Secretary of State Jon Husted said cities’ primary duties are to uphold the law and keep people safe.

Auditor David Yost said there’s a difference between providing a welcoming environment to immigrants and following the law as spelled out in the Constitution.

Though DeWine and Husted are expected to run for governor in 2018 both declined to discuss their plans.

The three spoke Wednesday at a forum sponsored by The Associated Press.