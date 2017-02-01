Officials: ‘Sanctuary cities’ must follow law

associated-press-logo By Published:
Ohio Statehouse (file photo)
Ohio Statehouse (file photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) –  Three of Ohio’s Republican statewide officeholders say municipalities that identify themselves as sanctuary cities must follow federal law but have some discretion beyond that.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says there’s a lot of confusion over the meaning of the phrase and it’s sometimes unclear what cities mean when they identify that way.

Secretary of State Jon Husted said cities’ primary duties are to uphold the law and keep people safe.

Auditor David Yost said there’s a difference between providing a welcoming environment to immigrants and following the law as spelled out in the Constitution.

Though DeWine and Husted are expected to run for governor in 2018 both declined to discuss their plans.

The three spoke Wednesday at a forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s