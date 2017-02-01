Ohio lawmakers disagree on tax policies in governor’s budget

ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press Published:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers from both parties signaled skepticism Wednesday about some aspects of the tax policy in Republican Gov. John Kasich’s new spending plan.

Kasich’s proposal to tax oil-and-gas drilling proceeds will likely be unpopular with many members of the GOP-controlled House, Rep. Ryan Smith, the House Finance chairman, said during a panel discussion at an annual legislative forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

Smith said the budget is much tighter this year and means the basics — education, roads and safety — must come first.

“It’s a tight budget, so we have to get creative,” Smith said, a Gallipolis Republican.

Kasich’s budget, introduced Monday, includes a 17 percent income tax cut, a two-year college tuition freeze, and tax increases on alcohol and tobacco products.

The $66.9 billion proposal also would impose a half-percent increase in the state sales tax, from 5.75 percent to 6.25 percent, and extend it to additional services, including cable TV subscriptions, elective cosmetic surgery and lobbying.

Joe Schiavoni, the top Democrat in the Ohio Senate, criticized the governor’s proposal as “tax shifting” without making meaningful investments in top priorities.

“A tax policy like this nickels and dimes lower income people,” said Schiavoni, of Youngstown.

House minority leader Fred Strahorn also criticized the plan, saying Ohio faces “a death spiral” without proper investment, starting with schools.

Senate Finance Chairman Scott Oelslager said Senate Republicans are open to changes in tax policy. “Tax climate does make a difference in the state,” said Oelslager, a Canton Republican.

All four lawmakers agreed that the state’s number one priority should be fighting the drug addiction epidemic, which has led to thousands of overdose deaths a year, but they again differed on whether Kasich’s budget addresses the problem effectively.

“There is an effort, but it is woefully short,” Strahorn said.

Smith called it an “all-hands-on-deck” crisis. “We need to look at this comprehensively and really make a push. Everyone knows there’s no silver bullet,” he said.

Kasich was scheduled to speak later Wednesday.

Other attendees include Secretary of State Jon Husted, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Auditor Dave Yost, as well as new Ohio Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken and Democratic Party chair David Pepper.

Husted and DeWine, both Republicans, are expected to run for governor in 2018. Yost, also a Republican, has announced a run for attorney general. Timken was President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Ohio Republican Party over former chair Matt Borges, a Kasich ally.

Covering the two years beginning July 1, Kasich’s budget would spend $4.3 billion less in state general revenue than the previous budget. The final result would include GOP lawmakers’ own priorities.

The budget calls for modest additional spending for K-12 schools, higher education and prisons, while delivering flat funds or cuts to a number of other agencies.

Balancing the budget relies on $200 million from a new monthly premium that would be charged to Medicaid beneficiaries who are childless, not pregnant and have an income level above the poverty level.

