Special Investigations unit from Ohio Auditor’s office raiding local superintendent’s home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are searching the home of Watkins Academy Superintendent Bobbie Tyree Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit from Ohio Auditor Dave Yost’s office is also on the scene.

The house is located in the 5200 block of Brookmill Court in Dayton. According to property records, the house belongs to Tyree.

In 2015, the Ohio Auditor of State cited a previous investigation into Tyree where she failed to adequately document more than 20 debit card purchases, according to an audit released in 2015.

“Without any documentation, we don’t know whether this was a personal shopping trip or a proper public purpose,” Auditor Yost said. “When you’re spending other people’s money, you’ve got to do the paperwork.” During the fiscal year 2014, Superintendent Bobbie Watkins-Tyree made multiple debit card transactions that lacked supporting documentation to indicate the expenditures were for a proper public purpose. Purchases were made at locations such as Family Dollar, McDonalds and Shell Oil. Without the proper documentation or board approval of the expenditures, it is not possible to determine if the purchases were made for a proper public purpose. Findings for recovery were issued against Watkins-Tyree in the amount of $541.

2 NEWS crews at the scene say they see two police cruisers and unmarked police van there. Investigators have removed two brown paper bags, a large box and vacuum cleaner, according to our crews.

Investigators arrived on scene around 1:20 p.m. 2 NEWS has reached out to Watkins Academy and Tyree herself and are waiting to hear back.

