Police seize heroin at Ohio home, arrest trafficking suspect

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they seized heroin at the southwestern Ohio home of a woman accused of being in a group that sold drugs linked to a spike in overdoses.

The Warren County Sherriff’s Office says investigators searching the Morrow home of the 28-year-old woman on Tuesday found “bulk” amounts of heroin, plus guns, packaging supplies and cash.

She was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and permitting drug abuse. Authorities say a man who lived at the home also is expected to face charges.

The woman is alleged to be part of a group selling drugs linked to an increase in overdoses.

