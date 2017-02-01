Sinclair forges partnership to help community diversity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair College and the National Conference for Community and Justice signed a new partnership deal Wednesday.

The partnership is designed to develop and expand learning opportunities and resources devoted to helping businesses and organizations succeed by building a culture of inclusion.

“This partnership is a great example of how two community-driven organizations can work together to deliver programs that benefit the region,” said Deb Norris, Senior Vice President of Sinclair Workforce Development. “These types of programs built around community engagement are a tremendous resource for the businesses and employees of the Dayton region, and we are very excited to launch them this year.”

Sinclair College says studies have shown that businesses that embrace and implement a culture of inclusion and diversity experience a greater ability to secure top talent, leading to financial returns that are well above national averages. These businesses are able to recruit and retain more effectively and are more successful in speaking to and growing a wider customer base.

