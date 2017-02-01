Teen arrested after gun found at Dayton school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a school in Dayton Tuesday after a gun was found.

Police were called to the Longfellow Academy in the 200 block of Salem Avenue after the school resource officer reported a gun being found at the school.

DPD officers took a 16-year-old into custody and he is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

A police report on the incident shows police found a black and white .25 caliber handgun with one live round. Police confiscated the gun, the bullet and a jacket.

