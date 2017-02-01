The Gorsuch pick

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The pick is in.

President Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill the open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gorsuch currently serves on the Tenth Circuit, and was nominated for that post by President George W. Bush in 2006.

“When you get to the Supreme Court the stakes get a lot higher,” said Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, chair of the department of history and government at Cedarville University. “He was unanimously confirmed before to the circuit court, but Supreme Court is a different ballgame.”

He says Democrats still upset over the situation with Judge Merrick Garland, former President Obama’s SCOTUS nominee, and could make Republicans and President Trump pay for it.

