With $2.6M, Ohio creates network to support violence victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general is providing $2.6 million in grants to create a network of five trauma recovery centers to provide support services for hospitalized victims of violent crime.

The office says Ohio is the second state to have such a network, after California. The Ohio program is modeled on California’s network.

The funding will be split among hospitals and partner organizations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Springfield and Cleveland, which has two pairs of grant recipients.

The trauma recovery centers are intended to provide advocacy and mental health support for patients who have been victims of violence such as shootings, sexual assault, human trafficking or hate crimes. Center counselors will help such patients access victim services after they leave a hospital, too.

The grant funding comes from federal settlements, fines and fees.

