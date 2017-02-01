Woman found dead in ‘deplorable’ home identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman found dead in a home where a child was living in what police called ‘deplorable conditions’ has been identified.Police arrested a Dayton man after finding a deceased woman and a four-year-old boy living in “deplorable conditions.”

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office tells 2 NEWS the woman found is 30-year-old Savannah Neal. The Coroner said there are no signs of trauma and the cause of death is still pending.

On January Police arrested a Dayton man after finding Neal dead in a garage that had been converted to an apartment. A four-year-old was also living in the home.

The report says both Bowling and the deceased woman had a history of drug use including heroin and methamphetamine.

Bowling was summoned to court to face charges of child endangering for the living conditions inside the home.

The 4-year-old child was placed with his grandmother.

