Wright State announces first of 3 finalists for university president

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced Dennis Shields from the University of Wisconsin as the first of three candidates for the office of president of the university.

The WSU website says Dennis Shields, J.D., has served as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville since 2010. Previously, he served as acting vice president of student affairs at the City College of New York-City University of New York; dean of the Phoenix School of Law; and held several administrative positions in admissions and financial aid and academic affairs at the at Duke University School of Law, University of Michigan Law School and the University of Iowa.

Shields also held the post of Vice President for Student Affairs at The City College of New York and was Associate Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid at Duke University. Shields also held similar posts at The University of Michigan and the University of Iowa. You can read his full Curriculum Vitae here.

