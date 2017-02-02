Affidavit: Superintendent used school debit card ‘excessively’

(WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)
(WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The affidavit in the investigation of a local public charter school superintendent has been obtained by 2 NEWS.

The affidavit alleges Bobbie Tyree used the Watkins Academy school debit card ‘excessively’ for 75 transactions totaling almost $11,000 that were not approved by the academy.

It also shows she rented a bounce house and bought a nearly $300 grill for a private event at her home. It also accuses Tyree of making business trips to Alabama and Florida on the school’s debit card. Tyree reportedly told the audit manager that she was researching “before and after care facilities,” something that Watkins Academy does not have programs of.

While in Alabama on Feb. 25, 2015, Tyree “learned that her longtime friend … had passed away and Ms. Tyree has started a go-fund-me page for his family. Bobbie Tyree attended the funeral on February 28th, 2015 in Tuscaloosa.”

Tyree also told the audit manager that she was doing “research” at schools in Georgia and Florida, however, those schools have no record of Tyree, let alone a woman from Ohio, ever being there.

Click to read the first affidavit
On it’s Facebook page, the school said it would release a statement regarding the news.

