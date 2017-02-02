Charges approved for Moraine woman in domestic violence shooting

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Charges have been approved for a Moraine woman who fired shots at her husband in a domestic violence situation.

Doreen Bay, 54, is formally charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the fourth-degree and domestic violence a first-degree misdemeanor.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Infirmary Road when police responded to a call of a person shot

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to Kettering Hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to police.

After investigating the shooting, officers learned a husband and wife each fired one shot at each other during an argument. No one else was home at the time of the shooting.