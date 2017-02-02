Cincinnati Children’s Hospital sends care package to zoo’s preemie hippo

WLWT Published:
hippo-baby-1485281295

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — The Cincinnati Zoo’s premature hippo Fiona received a gift from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Thursday.

A care package loaded with superhero capes, a baby book and a stuffed hippo was delivered to the 10-day-old hippo, the zoo wrote in its blog.

After her weight gain stalled Sunday, Fiona showed more energy Thursday, the zoo said.

She had started to bottle-feed by Sunday as well, but staff switched her back to a feeding tube when her weight gain slowed.

Fiona was born Jan. 24 and was 6 weeks premature. At 29 pounds, she was born 25 pounds lighter than any Nile hippo in recorded history. Well wishes have poured in from around the world for Fiona.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s