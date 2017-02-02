Cincinnati Children’s Hospital sends care package to zoo’s preemie hippo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — The Cincinnati Zoo’s premature hippo Fiona received a gift from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Thursday.

A care package loaded with superhero capes, a baby book and a stuffed hippo was delivered to the 10-day-old hippo, the zoo wrote in its blog.

After her weight gain stalled Sunday, Fiona showed more energy Thursday, the zoo said.

She had started to bottle-feed by Sunday as well, but staff switched her back to a feeding tube when her weight gain slowed.

Fiona was born Jan. 24 and was 6 weeks premature. At 29 pounds, she was born 25 pounds lighter than any Nile hippo in recorded history. Well wishes have poured in from around the world for Fiona.