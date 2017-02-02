Family finds rattlesnake slithering up toilet

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Jones County family experienced a nightmare come true when a rattlesnake slithered up inside their toilet last week.

Big Country Snake Removal says the family contacted them after finding the adult snake in their toilet.

When officials arrived on scene, the company investigated the property and found 24 rattlesnakes total in the family’s storm cellar and under the house. Five were babies and the rest were adults.

The snake that crawled up the toilet was able to get inside through a relief pipe that Big Country Snake Removal later sealed.

The family hadn’t seen a snake on their property for years and had no idea the rattlesnakes were living under their home and in their cellar, according to Big Country Snake Removal.

Big Country Snake Removal says this is possible because, “rattlesnakes are secretive and can be very cryptic — they rely heavily on their camouflage. This is simply how they survive. Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there.”